Fire hazard prompts recall of infant motion seats

- A recall has been issued for an infant motion seat that he reportedly caught fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Fisher-Price has recalled its Soothing Motion Seats. The seat bounces and sways, and can do so at the same time. It also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds.

They advise consumers to stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund who have the following model numbers on their product: CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The model number can be found on the underside of the motor housing.

The company has received 36 reports of overhearing, including one where a fire ignited within the motor housing. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. The seat has been sold since November 2015 for at least $160.