The new school year is coming fast and FOX 13 has everything you need to know.

The following is a county by county list of the first days of school:

Hillsborough County: August 12, 2019

Pinellas County: August 14, 2019

Polk County: August 12, 2019

Pasco County: August 12, 2019

Hernando County: August 12, 2019

Hardee County: August 12, 2019

Citrus County: August 12, 2019

Manatee County: August 12, 2019

Sarasota County: August 12, 2019

Highlands County: August 12, 2019

Desoto County: August 12, 2019

SALES TAX HOLIDAY:

Florida’s retail industry is gearing up for this year’s back-to-school sales tax “holiday” on clothes, classroom supplies and computer equipment, with the state offering the tax break for five days starting Friday, August 2.

And the return to the tax holiday of computers and certain accessories with price tags up to $1,000 --- including items such as personal tablets, laptops and monitors --- is expected to create increased sales.

LINK: See the list of eligible items (PDF)

The following are back to school deals on school supplies:

Staples

Staples is offering 20 percent off of all school supplies when you purchase a backpack.

They also have many sales on various school supplies available on their website.

Wal-Mart:

Wal-Mart is offering a 96 count of #2 pencils for 12.99.

Many items are available for NextDay shipping or pick up.

They also have various school supplies on rollback available on their website.

Target:

Target is offering buy one, get one 25 percent off on pencil pouches, Yoobi items, and locker accessories.

They also have various school supplies on sale available on their website.

Office Depot:

Select backpacks for kids and students are 25% off this week at Office Depot.

They also have various school supplies on sale available on their website.

Amazon:

Save up to 20 percent on hardcover planners and binders.

They have many other school supplies on sale available on their website.

The following are school supply drives in the greater Tampa Bay area:

The Joshua House

The Joshua House is looking for donations of clothing and school supplies. The main drop off location is the Joshua House donation center located at 4115 West Spruce St. They have numerous other locations listed on their website.

Westtown Church

The Westtown Church in east Tampa is collecting school supplies, backpacks, and clothing for the students of Robles Elementary School. All donations can be taken to the Foyer at Westtown Church. The collection will start Sunday, July 28 and will continue to Sunday, August 11.