article Save the date: Important back-to-school dates and deals data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(File photo)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420042350-376930333" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(File photo)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 24 2019 04:01PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 11:31AM EDT The main drop off location is the Joshua House donation center located at 4115 West Spruce St. They have numerous other locations listed on their <a href="https://www.friendsofjoshuahouse.org/how-you-can-help/back-to-school-drive">website. </a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><a href="https://www.westtownchurch.org/event/backpack-school-supply-drive/">Westtown Church </a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">The Westtown Church in east Tampa is collecting school supplies, backpacks, and clothing for the students of Robles Elementary School. All donations can be taken to the Foyer at Westtown Church. Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day
By FOX 13 News staff 
Posted Jul 31 2019 12:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 02:42PM EDT
Wednesday is National Avocado Day, and customers at Chipotle can get free guacamole to celebrate -- but there's a catch.
The restaurant chain says it won't charge extra for guac on July 31, but only for customers who place their orders online or from the Chipotle app.
The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced entree. For brothers Brad and Bryan Manning, their livelihood has become answering that question.</p><p>Growing up in Virginia, Bryan and Brad were called the two blind brothers. Now that's what they call themselves.</p><p>As kids, they were diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a condition that causes a person's sight to worsen over time, leaving patients with only their peripheral vision. Imagine wearing goggles schmeared in the middle with Vaseline; that's how their sight is best described.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/retailers-ready-for-back-to-school-tax-holiday-" title="Retailers ready for back-to-school tax 'holiday'" data-articleId="421149005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/02/school%20supplies_1470167010110_1789250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/02/school%20supplies_1470167010110_1789250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/02/school%20supplies_1470167010110_1789250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/02/school%20supplies_1470167010110_1789250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/02/school%20supplies_1470167010110_1789250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Retailers ready for back-to-school tax 'holiday'
By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida 
Posted Jul 30 2019 04:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 11:31AM EDT
Florida's retail industry is gearing up for this year's back-to-school sales tax "holiday" on clothes, classroom supplies and computer equipment, with the state offering the tax break for five days starting Friday.
And the return to the tax holiday of computers and certain accessories with price tags up to $1,000 --- including items such as personal tablets, laptops and monitors --- is expected to create increased sales.
"It's something that people can save a lot of money on when you're talking (about) up to $1,000," said James Miller, the Florida Retail Federation's senior director of external affairs. "Our members tell us they (shoppers) take the money that they save and then buy other things with it: chargers, cords, ancillary items that support that technology." The FDA and CDC are urging pet owners not to purchase or feed pig ear treats to theie pets over salmonella concerns. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)" title="PigEarRecallBanner_Getty_1564687441032-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA urges consumers not to purchase or feed any pig ear treats to pets over salmonella concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-armed-suspect-who-robbed-2-tampa-gas-stations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/tampa%20gas%20station%20robbery%20suspect_1564685823731.jpg_7566235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Tampa Police)" title="tampa gas station robbery suspect_1564685823731.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police search for armed suspect who robbed 2 Tampa gas stations</h3> </a> 