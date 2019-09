Related Headlines NHC: Dorian now Category 2 storm

- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday activated the price-gouging hotline as Hurricane Dorian spins toward the state.

State law prohibits extreme price increases in sales of essential items, such as food, water, hotels, ice, and gasoline, which would be needed following a declared emergency. On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency of 26 counties in the likely path of Hurricane Dorian. DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to cover all Florida counties Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can call the hotline, 1-866-9-NO-SCAM, download the NO SCAM app, or visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

Violators can face civil penalties of $1,000 per violation, and a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

I have activated Florida's Price Gouging Hotline.



Floridians in the projected path of #HurricaneDorian prepare now—and report price gouging to my office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or by downloading our reporting app NO SCAM. pic.twitter.com/GRrQhj9DOZ — Fla. AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) August 28, 2019

Hurricane Dorian preparations:

- Citrus County

- DeSoto County

- Hardee County

- Hernando County

- Highlands County

- Hillsborough County

- Manatee County

- Pasco County

- Pinellas County

- Polk County

- Sarasota County

- Sumter County