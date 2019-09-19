If you needed a good excuse for a cheat day, National Pepperoni Pizza Day is Friday, and it might just be the alibi you’ve been looking for to enjoy your favorite slice.

As expected, restaurants across the country will be offering deals on everyone’s favorite one-topping pizza, so here’s where to find them:

Domino's: As part of their week-long carryout deal, the popular pizza chain is offering a three-topping pizza for $7.99 as well as a carry-out deal that offers five different styles of crust to choose from, including gluten free.