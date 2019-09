- There is a “holiday” that celebrates a favorite crustacean meal: the lobster.

National Lobster Day falls on Wednesday, September 25, and Red Lobster has a yummy offer to celebrate. On Wednesday, the restaurant will offer a 1 ¼ lobster deal for $19.99.

The deal is available while supplies last, and is not available in Hawaii, New York’s Times Square, Guam, Puerto Rico or Canada.

Also, since Key Lime Pie Day happens to be September 26, Red Lobster will also unveil a new Key Lime Pie recipe. The recipe was created with the help from Mike’s Pies, which is based in Tampa, Florida. The bakery uses Nellie & Joe’s Key Lime Juice, which is also used in Key West.



🦞 Tomorrow is #NationalLobsterDay. Get this awesome deal tomorrow only!🦞



*Available while supplies last. Not available in HI, NY Times Square, Guam, PR or Canada. Not available for third-party delivery. pic.twitter.com/TsEBxSN44A — Red Lobster (@redlobster) September 24, 2019

