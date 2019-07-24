< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Leaving bad online review could get you sued
By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 24 2019 10:56PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 24 2019 11:10PM EDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 11:18PM EDT 24 2019 11:10PM data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420145888" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Many people use online reviews to make decisions about what to buy, where to eat, and more, but sometimes speaking out online about a business can get you sued.</p><p>A DeLand, Florida man spent half of this year fighting a defamation lawsuit from an animal hospital after he posted a negative review about his dog's care. They recently settled the case.</p><p>"You see it in all sorts of situations. No matter what's being reviewed, as long as there's someone who feels like that negative review could hurt their business, there's some chance a lawsuit could come out," said attorney Jim McGuire of Thomas & LoCicero law firm in Tampa.</p><p>He said those types of defamation lawsuits happen regularly. "The owners will at least try to make it right or (maybe) they were just having a bad day. But, yeah, I've heard that."</p><p>Valdes said posters have a responsibility when they post a negative review. The posts often influence a consumer's decision.</p><p>"I like it when they have a negative review, and the business responds to the review like as a response. But I had no idea you could be sued for it," said visitor Elizabeth Luecke.</p><p>There are ways to avoid opening yourself up to legal action, such as posting anonymously, sticking only with the star review system and plain old honesty.</p><p>"Be truthful. If you're telling the truth, then ultimately you're going to have a defense if you get sued for defamation," said McGuire.</p><p>Attorneys said some businesses like hotels used to include in the fine print language that prevented a person from posting a negative review without legal action. In 2017, Congress passed the Consumer Review Fairness Act as a response. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>You can now file a claim for part of $700M Equifax data breach settlement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lindsay Brown, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Equifax has agreed to pay a record $575 million, and potentially up to $700 million, to help cover the costs incurred by nearly 147 million consumers following a 2017 data breach. It's part of a global settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and 50 U.S. states and territories, which alleged that the credit reporting company's failure to take reasonable steps to secure its network led to the hack. </p><p>The money will reimburse individuals for everything from time spent filing for credit freezes after the breach, to free monitoring services for the next 10 years. </p><p>Individuals will have six months to file for financial retribution but will be covered for four years in the event of any identity theft that may occur as a result of information stolen from the breach. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/7-eleven-is-giving-away-free-airpods-with-50-delivery" title="7-Eleven is giving away free AirPods with $50 delivery" data-articleId="420108239" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/7_Eleven_is_giving_away_free_AirPods_wit_0_7545143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/7_Eleven_is_giving_away_free_AirPods_wit_0_7545143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/7_Eleven_is_giving_away_free_AirPods_wit_0_7545143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/7_Eleven_is_giving_away_free_AirPods_wit_0_7545143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/7_Eleven_is_giving_away_free_AirPods_wit_0_7545143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The convenience store chain has announced that it will be giving away free Apple AirPods with a $50 or more delivery using their new 7NOW Delivery app." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7-Eleven is giving away free AirPods with $50 delivery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you have been hesitant to buy Apple AirPods because of the price, 7-Eleven has got your back. The convenience store chain is giving away free AirPods with delivery orders of $50 or more.</p><p>Here’s the deal: On July 25, 7-Eleven wants you to download its new 7NOW Delivery app and enable notifications so you can be notified when the flash deal starts.</p><p>Once you get the time-reveal message, place your order totaling up to $50 or more with 7NOW delivery as soon as “the clock strikes FLASH DEAL TIME.” Because AirPods supplies are limited, be sure to fill up your cart as fast as possible to secure a pair.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/card-skimmers-found-on-6-pumps-at-south-tampa-gas-station" title="Card skimmers found on 6 pumps at South Tampa gas station" data-articleId="419612095" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/More_than_100_skimmers_found_in_Bay_Area_0_7540806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/More_than_100_skimmers_found_in_Bay_Area_0_7540806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/More_than_100_skimmers_found_in_Bay_Area_0_7540806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/More_than_100_skimmers_found_in_Bay_Area_0_7540806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/More_than_100_skimmers_found_in_Bay_Area_0_7540806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service is inspecting gas pumps as part of a statewide crackdown on the devices." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Card skimmers found on 6 pumps at South Tampa gas station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 04:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Credit card skimmers were found on six pumps at a South Tampa gas station Friday.</p><p>The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service is inspecting gas pumps as part of a statewide crackdown on the devices.</p><p>Skimmers were found on pumps 1-6 at the 1 Stepp Food Store and Marathon gas station, located at 4001 S. MacDill Avenue, during an inspection July 19, according to records obtained from the state.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 