- LongHorn Steakhouse is combining their signature steak with bourbon and ice cream for what they're calling a "new bold and savory summer treat."

"Yeah. We did that," the steakhouse chain said on its website.

The newest dessert has bits of steak, similar to beef jerky, folded into the vanilla-based cream.

It's mixed with the restaurant's exclusive "char" seasoning with a Jim Beam bourbon caramel sauce, then it's all topped with steak sprinkles.

The desserts are being offered in many LongHorn restaurants, including here in Tampa.

