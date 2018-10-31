Oreos, Hershey's, Nestle to raise prices next year

Posted: Oct 31 2018 05:05AM EDT

Updated: Nov 05 2018 06:53AM EST

(FOX Business) - Expect to pay more to satisfy your sweet tooth next year.

Oreo maker Mondelez said it’s joining the already long list of food manufacturers who plan to raise their prices next year in North America in response to record-high shipping costs.

Other food giants such as Hershey Co., Nestle SA and Unilever have already announced their need to hike prices in 2019 to offset higher freight and ingredient costs.

Dirk Van de Put, chief executive for Mondelez International, said at first many retailers were reluctant to accept the increases but now they see the need.

Read more at FOX Business.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Oreos, Hershey's, Nestle to raise prices next year
  • Amazon dropping $25 minimum for free shipping for holidays
  • Lowe's closing 51 locations across the U.S. and Canada
  • ALDI recalls Fit & Active frozen sandwiches due to salmonella and listeria risk
  • Sign of the season: New Publix holiday commercial debuts
  • Starbucks debuts 2018 holiday cups, says designs were inspired by coffee chain's 'heritage'
  • Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos
  • Harley-Davidson recalling approximately 178,000 motorcycles for clutch issue
  • Pizza Hut testing out pie-making delivery truck
  • Spooky specials offered for children in Halloween costumes