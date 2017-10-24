P.F. Chang's is rolling out free sushi

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Oct 24 2017 10:07AM EDT

Updated: Oct 24 2017 01:12PM EDT

Free sushi. Enough said.

P.F. Changs is rolling out its Free Sushi Day for the second year in a row. On October 26, sushi-lovers can order a free spicy tuna or California roll. No purchase is necessary. This is a dine-in only opportunity and limited to one deal per person.

Last year, P.F. Changs reported they hand-rolled more than 98,600 California and spicy tuna rolls to guests at 212 of its restaurants.

All locations are offering the deal, excluding:
- International locations
- Airport locations
- Atlantic City
- Locations in Hawaii
- New restaurants opening in Cerritos, CA
- Rochester Hills, MI
- Corte Madera, CA
- Brandon, FL

Find a location near you: https://www.pfchangs.com/reservations

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • P.F. Chang's is rolling out free sushi
  • Fire hazard prompts recall of infant motion seats
  • Does streaming mean saving? Cord-cutting explained
  • Taco Bell's latest crossover: The Kit Kat Chocodilla
  • Recall on vegetables shipped to stores across U.S.
  • Chick-fil-A debuting new Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  • Save on Halloween candy without seeming cheap
  • Shot at free burritos for a year at Chipotle
  • Product turns humidity into drinkable water
  • Ford recalling about 1.3M vehicles for possible door issue