P.F. Chang's is rolling out free sushi

Free sushi. Enough said.

P.F. Changs is rolling out its Free Sushi Day for the second year in a row. On October 26, sushi-lovers can order a free spicy tuna or California roll. No purchase is necessary. This is a dine-in only opportunity and limited to one deal per person.

Last year, P.F. Changs reported they hand-rolled more than 98,600 California and spicy tuna rolls to guests at 212 of its restaurants.

All locations are offering the deal, excluding:

- International locations

- Airport locations

- Atlantic City

- Locations in Hawaii

- New restaurants opening in Cerritos, CA

- Rochester Hills, MI

- Corte Madera, CA

- Brandon, FL

Find a location near you: https://www.pfchangs.com/reservations