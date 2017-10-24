P.F. Chang's is rolling out free sushi
Free sushi. Enough said.
P.F. Changs is rolling out its Free Sushi Day for the second year in a row. On October 26, sushi-lovers can order a free spicy tuna or California roll. No purchase is necessary. This is a dine-in only opportunity and limited to one deal per person.
Last year, P.F. Changs reported they hand-rolled more than 98,600 California and spicy tuna rolls to guests at 212 of its restaurants.
All locations are offering the deal, excluding:
- International locations
- Airport locations
- Atlantic City
- Locations in Hawaii
- New restaurants opening in Cerritos, CA
- Rochester Hills, MI
- Corte Madera, CA
- Brandon, FL
Find a location near you: https://www.pfchangs.com/reservations