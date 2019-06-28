< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Portable backpack toilet lets you 'go anywhere' 28 2019 01:53PM TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - When nature calls, you'll no longer have to wait to find a rest area.</p><p>The "InstaPrivy" is a portable toilet that fits in a backpack and includes a "well ventilated" pop-up privacy tent, allowing you to "take care of business" on the go.</p><p>The invention includes a foldable toilet chair, shovel, disposable bags, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, all of which come in a backpack for carrying.</p><p>The company said that, unlike tent shelters which can take 10 to 15 minutes to set up, the InstaPrivy can be deployed or taken down in 30 seconds or less.</p><p>Inventor Paul Magnum said he designed it for his own family's outdoor adventures.</p> <div id='continue-text-415266513' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415266513' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415266513' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, 