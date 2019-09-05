< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Publix issues recall for White American Cheese in deli
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 12 2019 08:15PM EDT By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 12 2019 08:15PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Publix is <a href="https://corporate.publix.com/about-publix/newsroom/news-releases/publix-issues-voluntary-recall-of-deli-white-american-cheese" target="_blank">issuing a voluntary recall</a> of its name brand Deli White American Cheese because it may contain "foreign material."</p><p>The Lakeland-based grocery chain said the cheese is sourced from Great Lakes Cheese, and was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores.</p><p>The affected cheese was sold in stores between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11, Publix said. Sam's Club opens South Tampa store after abrupt closure year before
By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 10 2019 10:14PM EDT
Updated Oct 11 2019 03:19PM EDT
A one-of-a-kind Sam's Club is coming to South Tampa after the company abruptly closed it's store last year. The store will be the first in Sam's Club in the country with scan and go technology, making it so customers can order and pay for items using their smartphone.
After it closed in January last year, Sam's Club converted the South Tampa building into a fulfillment center for samsclub.com orders.
"We made the decision to re-purpose this facility to support the company's growing eCommerce business and quickly fulfill online orders in the region," a Sam's Club spokesperson said in a statement released Thursday.

Recall expanded for chicken products sold at major retailers nationwide over listeria concerns
By Austin Williams
Posted Oct 10 2019 01:39PM EDT
Updated Oct 10 2019 09:19PM EDT
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an expansion to a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products from the food manufacturer Tip Top Poultry due to concerns of listeria contamination.
The food manufacturer originally made the recall on its shredded chicken products on Sept. 28 following several positive samples of listeria monocytogenes which causes listeriosis.
This recall has now been extended to products that contained the possibly contaminated chicken including pre-made chicken sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Recall: Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches recalled due to potential Listeria contamination
By Amy Lieu
Posted Oct 09 2019 01:46PM EDT
Updated Oct 09 2019 08:59PM EDT
Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall of Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA's website.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The food company is expanding its recall from Oct. 2 to include one lot of Ham and Cheese Wedge Sandwiches produced by JLM Manufacturing due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Customers were very disappointed, so the store is reopening with new high-tech features." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sam's Club opens South Tampa store after abrupt closure year before</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 10 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A one-of-a-kind Sam's Club is coming to South Tampa after the company abruptly closed it's store last year. The store will be the first in Sam's Club in the country with scan and go technology, making it so customers can order and pay for items using their smartphone. </p><p>After it closed in January last year, Sam's Club converted the South Tampa building into a fulfillment center for samsclub.com orders.</p><p>"We made the decision to re-purpose this facility to support the company's growing eCommerce business and quickly fulfill online orders in the region," a Sam's Club spokesperson said in a statement released Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/recall-expanded-for-chicken-products-sold-at-major-retailers-nationwide-over-listeria-concerns" title="Recall expanded for chicken products sold at major retailers nationwide over listeria concerns" data-articleId="431851112" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/10/Recall_expanded_for_chicken_products_sol_0_7693694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/10/Recall_expanded_for_chicken_products_sol_0_7693694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/10/Recall_expanded_for_chicken_products_sol_0_7693694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/10/Recall_expanded_for_chicken_products_sol_0_7693694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/10/Recall_expanded_for_chicken_products_sol_0_7693694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an expansion to a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products from the food manufacturer Tip Top Poultry due to concerns of listeria contamination." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recall expanded for chicken products sold at major retailers nationwide over listeria concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 10 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 10 2019 09:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an expansion to a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products from the food manufacturer Tip Top Poultry due to concerns of listeria contamination.</p><p>The food manufacturer originally made the recall on its shredded chicken products on Sept. 28 following several positive samples of listeria monocytogenes which causes listeriosis.</p><p>This recall has now been extended to products that contained the possibly contaminated chicken including pre-made chicken sandwiches, wraps and salads.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/recall-ham-and-cheese-wedge-sandwiches-recalled-due-to-potential-listeria-contamination" title="Recall: Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches recalled due to potential Listeria contamination" data-articleId="431770248" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Recall__Ham_and_cheese_wedge_sandwiches__0_7692264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Recall__Ham_and_cheese_wedge_sandwiches__0_7692264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Recall__Ham_and_cheese_wedge_sandwiches__0_7692264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Recall__Ham_and_cheese_wedge_sandwiches__0_7692264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/09/Recall__Ham_and_cheese_wedge_sandwiches__0_7692264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall of Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA’s website. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recall: Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches recalled due to potential Listeria contamination</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 09 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 09 2019 08:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall of Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA's website. </p><p>The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.</p><p>The food company is expanding its recall from Oct. 2 to include one lot of Ham and Cheese Wedge Sandwiches produced by JLM Manufacturing due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/wwii-veteran-in-central-florida-celebrates-100th-birthday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>WWII veteran in central Florida celebrates 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-k9-titan-back-on-the-job-6-months-after-being-shot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Pete K9 Titan back on the job, 6 months after being shot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/namestnikov-scores-2-senators-beat-lightning-4-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andre&#x20;Ringuette&#x2f;NHLI&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Namestnikov scores 2, Senators beat Lightning 4-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-search-for-gunman-after-teenager-shot-outside-grocery-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa police search for gunman after teenager shot outside grocery store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/temperatures-in-denver-drop-from-83-to-19-degrees-in-18-hours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Temperatures in Denver drop from 83 to 19 degrees in 18 hours</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 