RECALL ALERT: ceiling fans blades could break and fall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday about 144,000 ceiling fans are being recalled, as their blades can break and fall.

The fans, according to the CPSC website, were made in China, and were sold under the brand name Seasons. They come in white, brass, bronze, and brushed nickel finishes with either no lights, one light, three lights, or four lights.

CPSC says the company that imported the lights, HD Supply of Atlanta, Ga., has received 13 reports of a bracket breaking and allowing a fan blade to fall, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries, however, have been reported, according to CPSC.

The models affected, according to CPSC, include 269702, 269712, 269714, 269716, 269718, 269808, 269810, 269812, 269816, 269818, 269820 and 269822. The model number is printed on top of the motor housing.

Those who own the fans are asked to stop using it, and contact HD supply to receive a free repair kit.

HD Supply information on the recall

https://hdsupplysolutions.com/shop/ThdsMroUs/Attachment/images/pdf/HDS_Blade_Replacement_Instructions.pdf

CPSC information on the recall

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/hd-supply-recalls-ceiling-fans-due-to-impact-hazard-recall-alert