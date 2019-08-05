< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/woman-gives-birth-in-back-of-car-drivers-coaching-goes-viral-do-the-magic-">Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/nation-left-reeling-after-back-to-back-shootings-in-texas-ohio"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Back_to_back_mass_shootings_in_Texas__Oh_3_7572593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nation left reeling after back-to-back shootings in Texas, Ohio"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/nation-left-reeling-after-back-to-back-shootings-in-texas-ohio">Nation left reeling after back-to-back shootings in Texas, Ohio</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/family-uses-social-media-to-find-loved-one-who-became-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family uses social media to find loved one who became homeless"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/family-uses-social-media-to-find-loved-one-who-became-homeless">Family uses social media to find loved one who became homeless</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/local-man-finds-hope-fulfillment-through-timothy-initiative"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Tampa_man_finds_hope__fulfillment_throug_0_7572646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Local man finds hope, fulfillment through Timothy Initiative"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/local-man-finds-hope-fulfillment-through-timothy-initiative">Local man finds hope, fulfillment through Timothy Initiative</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/woman-gives-birth-in-back-of-car-drivers-coaching-goes-viral-do-the-magic-">Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/nation-left-reeling-after-back-to-back-shootings-in-texas-ohio">Nation left reeling after back-to-back shootings in Texas, Ohio</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/family-uses-social-media-to-find-loved-one-who-became-homeless">Family uses social media to find loved one who became homeless</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/local-man-finds-hope-fulfillment-through-timothy-initiative">Local man finds hope, fulfillment through Timothy Initiative</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fiery-crash-snarls-traffic-on-the-howard-frankland-bridge">Fiery crash involving Road Ranger snarls traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/gibsonton-walmart-evacuated-due-to-threat">Deputies make arrest after Gibsonton Walmart evacuated due to threat</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422204601" data-article-version="1.0">Recall: Metal legs of some Super Jumper trampolines can fail</h1> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%203_1565000382385.jpg_7572832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissio </figcaption> url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%203_1565000382385.jpg_7572832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissio </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%203_1565000382385.jpg_7572832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="super jumper 3_1565000382385.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper_1565000384789.jpg_7572833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="super jumper_1565000384789.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%202_1565000382299.jpg_7572831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="super jumper 2_1565000382299.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422204601-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%203_1565000382385.jpg_7572832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissio" title="super jumper 3_1565000382385.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissio</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper_1565000384789.jpg_7572833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissio" title="super jumper_1565000384789.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Commissio" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Commissio</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%202_1565000382299.jpg_7572831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissio" title="super jumper 2_1565000382299.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/recall-metal-legs-of-some-super-jumper-trampolines-can-fail">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-422204601").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-422204601").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422204601" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Super Jumper is recalling thousands of its trampolines citing problems with the metal legs which can give out.</p><p>The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall with authorities saying customers should stop using the products and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit, which will include reinforcement clamps that can be used around the product's welded joints. </p><p>There have been 97 reports of the welds breaking and four consumers reported minor injuries. <br>The affected models include: Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. </p><p>The Super Jumper logo is printed in the center of the trampolines' mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.</p><p>The trampoline was sold online through Wayfair, Amazon, Overstock and Hayneedle websites from November 2011 to June 2019. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Consumer Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/Burger_King_plans_nationwide_roll_out_of_0_7183789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/Burger_King_plans_nationwide_roll_out_of_0_7183789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/Burger_King_plans_nationwide_roll_out_of_0_7183789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/Burger_King_plans_nationwide_roll_out_of_0_7183789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/Burger_King_plans_nationwide_roll_out_of_0_7183789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Impossible Whopper goes nationwide at Burger King</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 11:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Burger King will begin selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide next week after a successful test run in seven markets.</p><p>From next Thursday until September, Burger King will offer delivery and mobile customers two sandwiches - an original Whopper and an Impossible Whopper - for $7 so they can compare them.</p><p>The rollout to 7,000 U.S. locations will be for a limited time, a typical practice in the fast food industry for new products. The chain won't say how many of the soy-based burgers it's sold since first introducing them in April, but did say it's enticing more people to enter its stores.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/thank-goodness-its-chocolate-krispy-kremes-2-dozen-deal-is-back-with-a-chocolatey-twist" title="‘Thank Goodness It's Chocolate!': Krispy Kreme's $2 dozen deal is back with a chocolatey twist" data-articleId="421774642" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Krispy_Kreme_s__2_dozen_deal_is_back_wit_0_7566022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Krispy_Kreme_s__2_dozen_deal_is_back_wit_0_7566022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Krispy_Kreme_s__2_dozen_deal_is_back_wit_0_7566022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Krispy_Kreme_s__2_dozen_deal_is_back_wit_0_7566022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Krispy_Kreme_s__2_dozen_deal_is_back_wit_0_7566022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="To celebrate a year of the chocolate glazed doughnut, Krispy Kreme is offering $2 Chocolate Glazed Doughnut dozen with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Thank Goodness It's Chocolate!': Krispy Kreme's $2 dozen deal is back with a chocolatey twist</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has been a year since Krispy Kreme brought back their Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts one Friday per month.</p><p>Krispy Kreme first introduced Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts during the 2017 total solar eclipse by coating their Original Glazed Doughnut with a rich chocolate glaze. By popular demand, Krispy Kreme brought the chocolate doughnuts back in July 2018 for World Chocolate Day. Since then, the brand has offered them on one Friday every month.</p><p>Now, Krispy Kreme is celebrating one year of chocolatey goodness with a deal as sweet as the doughnuts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/florida-back-to-school-dates-and-deals-tax-free" title="Save the date: Important back-to-school dates and deals" data-articleId="420042350" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Save the date: Important back-to-school dates and deals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The new school year is coming fast and FOX 13 has everything you need to know. </p><p>The following is a county by county list of the first days of school:</p><p>Hillsborough County: August 12, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%203_1565000382385.jpg_7572832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%203_1565000382385.jpg_7572832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/super%20jumper%203_1565000382385.jpg_7572832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Consumer&#x20;Product&#x20;Safety&#x20;Commissio" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Recall: Metal legs of some Super Jumper trampolines can fail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/woman-gives-birth-in-back-of-car-drivers-coaching-goes-viral-do-the-magic-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/person-barricades-self-inside-plant-city-home-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/plant%20city%20swat%20situation_1564995191029.jpg_7572817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/plant%20city%20swat%20situation_1564995191029.jpg_7572817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/plant%20city%20swat%20situation_1564995191029.jpg_7572817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/plant%20city%20swat%20situation_1564995191029.jpg_7572817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/plant%20city%20swat%20situation_1564995191029.jpg_7572817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wanted man barricaded self inside Plant City home, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nation-left-reeling-after-back-to-back-shootings-in-texas-ohio" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Back_to_back_mass_shootings_in_Texas__Oh_3_7572593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Back_to_back_mass_shootings_in_Texas__Oh_3_7572593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Back_to_back_mass_shootings_in_Texas__Oh_3_7572593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Back_to_back_mass_shootings_in_Texas__Oh_3_7572593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Back_to_back_mass_shootings_in_Texas__Oh_3_7572593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nation left reeling after back-to-back shootings in Texas, Ohio</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-uses-social-media-to-find-loved-one-who-became-homeless" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Family_reconnects_with_homeless_loved_on_0_7572468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family uses social media to find loved one who became homeless</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 