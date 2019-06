- If you’re planning a summer vacation and always wanted to hit the road in an RV, you might want to check out the RV Super Show.

RV vacations can offer a traveling experience you just can’t get on a plane or in a car, but is it cost-effective? FOX 13 News Consumer Reporter Sorboni Banerjee checked out the best ways to shop, within your budget, at the show.

Options are almost endless: From pull-behind camper trailers to all-inclusive homes-on-wheels. Many cost between $10,000, all the way up to $300,000, but the show also features new and upcoming models on either end of that price range.

The show is put on by the Florida RV Trade Association, which is a non-profit promoting the RV lifestyle in the sunshine state. The FRVTA offers an online guide to RV road trips in the state, which can be found here: https://www.frvta.org/rvers-guide-florida-flipbook/.

The RV Super Show goes on until Sunday, June 9 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Continue reading below

Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 16 and under. You also have to pay for parking. For more information, visit https://www.frvta.org/show/tampa-bay-summer-rv-show/.