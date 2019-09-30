< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Sneakers become collector's items in today's shoe culture http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/sneakers-become-collector-s-items-in-today-s-shoe-culture  01 2019 10:57AM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 30 2019 10:34PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 01 2019 10:57AM EDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 11:01AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-430867484").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-430867484").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-430867484" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430867484-430867696"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430867484-430867696" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/2E2A900D41074EA2A99D85CE759AD83C_1569897647855_7681939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430867484" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It was the sneaker that started it all. In 1985 the Air Jordan 1 flew off shelves and an underground business was born.</p><p>Sneaker collecting is now a billion-dollar business fueled by celebrities, athletes, and teens whose shoes are their most prized possessions.</p><p>But to understand today's sneaker culture, we have to go back in time. William Mendez runs a shoe and clothing store called KICKZR4US. He remembers the old days when he and his friends would camp outside of stores to get the latest pair of kicks.</p><p>He also explained why people are so passionate about collecting shoes.</p><p>"It's like a must-have staple in your closet. Something that people want, you want to have it so you can show your status," Mendez said. 