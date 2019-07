- There are all sorts of tricks on the internet about how to serve and eat ice cream, But which ones work?

We tried four of them in a little segment consumer reporter Sorboni Banerjee calls "Hack Yes or Hack No."

1. Marshmallow Magic: HACK YES!

Putting a few mini marshmallows at the bottom of a sugar cone absorbs ice cream to avoid the point getting soggy and ice cream dripping out. This one worked like a charm.

2. Cupcake Catcher: HACK YES!

Push the stick of a popsicle or ice cream bar through a cupcake wrapper like an upside-down umbrella to create a catch-basin for drips. This one worked great!

3. Ice Cream on the Go: HACK NO!

Slice a pint in half and you now have two disposable "bowls." We're not sure it really saves any time or mess because you need a really sharp knife and then have to hold a cold, slimy ice cream box in your hand.

4. "Slice" Scream: HACK NO!

To make ice cream sandwiches or ice cream cakes, you can slice the round containers and stack up the ice cream. You need a super sharp knife and super frozen hard ice cream to make this one work or you wind up with a pile of melted mess.