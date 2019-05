- Seating on a plane used to be simple: Either first class, coach, or economy. Now, buying a ticket means learning a new language: Airline doublespeak.

"You've got all these different categories,” offered travel agent Aesha Teague. “Like on Delta, there's ‘premium.’ What does that mean? ‘Delta comfort?’"

Teague has a decade of experience as a travel agent but even she has to slow down and take in all the new fine print. "Like, what is comfort plus?” she laughed. "You have economy, premium economy and then you have comfort plus. You have business."

She says recent changes confuse her clients daily. "JetBlue has Blue, Blue Flex, Blue Plus..."

Each airline has their own category names to charge consumers more, she said. "It's not the same across the board, so if you're picking based off a price, then you have no clue on what can you bring on the plane. Are they providing snacks? Can you have a checked bag?"

Continue reading below

Before you buy, read the fine print to see what's included, such as:

- Free carry-on

- Checked bags

- Drinks and snacks

- Extra legroom

- Seat choice

- Placement of the seat on the plane

Know what each airline defines as a "personal item" because that's not consistent either.

"’Personal item’ is confusing because it could be a larger personal like this,” traveler Tralee Hale said, pointing to her rolling bag. “For sure a purse is a personal item and your larger roller, so it’s super confusing."

And don't get confused by "direct"

"Many people think, for example a direct flight Tampa to New York, and we're going to get straight there. That's not the case,” Teague explained. “Direct just means it's getting you A to B on one flight number. You’re on American Airlines 238, it has a stopover. You don't have to get off but others may get on, wherever, and then you continue on to New York."

"Non-stop" means you go straight there -- in your comfort-plus-blue-premium-sideways-over there-extra something seat.

"You don't have the legroom and you're just happy to stand up at the end of the flight,” summarized traveler Hector Guzman.