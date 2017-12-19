Travel Gadgets To Help You Keep Your Sanity This Holiday Season, Including A Scooter Suitcase!
The hustle and bustle of holiday travel can be mentally and physically draining. So today we're going to show you some travel gadgets that will help you keep your sanity, in style! Ashley Esqueda, Senior Editor at CNET joined us to deliver some gadget therapy.
For a full list of the gadgets you see in the video, see below. We've included links to make it easier for you. Happy holidays!
NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES
- Sony 1000XM2
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2
- Beats Studio3
- Kidz Gear - $29.99 and $17.99: Set audio levels to protect hearing, Inexpensive
HOME SECURITY
- Easy to set up
- Indoor/Outdoor
- Works with Alexa
- 1080P camera
- 90+ dB siren for emergencies
- Indoor only
- 24-hour time lapse video
- Indoor/Outdoor
- Customize motion sensitivity
DON'T LEAVE ANYTHING BEHIND WITH THIS GADGET!
- Rugged build (waterproof)
- Great for outdoors
- 200-feet range
MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT
- Standard console that’s also portable
- Good variety of quality games
- Comes with two controllers
SMART LUGGAGE
- 8 miles range
- Removable battery
- $1,500 price tag