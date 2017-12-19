Travel Gadgets To Help You Keep Your Sanity This Holiday Season, Including A Scooter Suitcase!

By: Tshaka Armstrong

Posted: Dec 19 2017 02:18PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 03:47PM EST

Updated: Dec 22 2017 03:49PM EST

The hustle and bustle of holiday travel can be mentally and physically draining. So today we're going to show you some travel gadgets that will help you keep your sanity, in style! Ashley Esqueda, Senior Editor at CNET joined us to deliver some gadget therapy.

For a full list of the gadgets you see in the video, see below. We've included links to make it easier for you. Happy holidays!

NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES

 

HOME SECURITY 

Netgear Arlo

  • Easy to set up
  • Indoor/Outdoor
  • Works with Alexa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Netgear Canary

  • 1080P camera
  • 90+ dB siren for emergencies
  • Indoor only

Logi Circle

  • 24-hour time lapse video
  • Indoor/Outdoor
  • Customize motion sensitivity

 

DON'T LEAVE ANYTHING BEHIND WITH THIS GADGET!

Tile Sport

  • Rugged build (waterproof)
  • Great for outdoors 
  • 200-feet range

 

MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

Nintendo Switch

  • Standard console that’s also portable
  • Good variety of quality games
  • Comes with two controllers

 

SMART LUGGAGE

Modobag Suitcase

  • 8 miles range
  • Removable battery
  • $1,500 price tag
