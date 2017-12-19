Travel Gadgets To Help You Keep Your Sanity This Holiday Season, Including A Scooter Suitcase!

The hustle and bustle of holiday travel can be mentally and physically draining. So today we're going to show you some travel gadgets that will help you keep your sanity, in style! Ashley Esqueda, Senior Editor at CNET joined us to deliver some gadget therapy.

For a full list of the gadgets you see in the video, see below. We've included links to make it easier for you. Happy holidays!

NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES

HOME SECURITY

Netgear Arlo

Easy to set up

Indoor/Outdoor

Works with Alexa

Netgear Canary

1080P camera

90+ dB siren for emergencies

Indoor only

Logi Circle

24-hour time lapse video

Indoor/Outdoor

Customize motion sensitivity

DON'T LEAVE ANYTHING BEHIND WITH THIS GADGET!

Tile Sport

Rugged build (waterproof)

Great for outdoors

200-feet range

MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

Nintendo Switch

Standard console that’s also portable

Good variety of quality games

Comes with two controllers

SMART LUGGAGE

Modobag Suitcase