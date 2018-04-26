Tuesday AMC Deal: Movie, popcorn and a drink for $10

- Tuesdays are about to get better for moviegoers, as AMC Theatres begins to offer a $5 deal.

The deal was offered for a limited time back in October, but it’s popularity was noticeable for the franchise. However, the catch is it’s only good on Tuesdays for AMC Stubs members, which is a free rewards program.

Members can purchase a $5 movie ticket at any AMC, AMC CLASSIC or AMC DINE-IN location, or online, every Tuesday. They can indulge in the Cameo Combo Tuesday deal, where members can get a small popcorn and small drink for $5, making Tuesday movie nights cost just $10.

You can become an AMC Stubs member by joining online. Members can enjoy other perks such as collecting points for discounts and free popcorn refills.

