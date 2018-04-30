Van's recalling some gluten free waffles that may contain gluten

Van's Foods is recalling cases of Van's Gluten Free Waffles because they may contain gluten and undeclared milk.

The company says some of the wrong packaging was used during the production of Van's Belgian Waffles and they were accidentally packaged in the Van's Gluten Free Waffle boxes.

Anyone who has allergies or severe sensitivity to milk or gluten may have an allergic reaction if they consume the products.

The lot code is #A640234710-WL2 with a "Best By" date of Aug. 22, 2018.

The UPC Code of the affected products is: 8994730206.

The products were distributed to retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Any packages with the code containing "WL1" are NOT affected by the recall, the company says.

Consumers who have questions can call 1-866-886-8456 or click here for information.