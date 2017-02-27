Disney on Ice contest rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of New World Communications of Tampa, owner of television station WTVT FOX 13, and Disney on Ice (collectively, “Sponsor”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. The giveaway begins at 5pm local time on February 27, 2017 and all entries must be received by 5pm local time on March 6, 2017.

4. To enter, go to WTVT’s FOX13 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay, click on the contest tab and then fill in your name, the email address and phone number. You must be a member of Facebook to enter.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTVT FOX 13’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about 5:30pm, March 6, 2017.

The Prize

7. The winner will receive 4 Premium Tickets valid at any of the Disney on Ice shows running March 24-26, 2017 at the Amalie Arena, plus a merchandise package consisting of a plush toy, spinner toy, cup and crown. The approximate retail value of the prize is $415. The prize is provided by Disney on Ice.

8. The winner will be notified by e-mail or phone on or about March 6, 2017. The winner must respond to prize notification within 3 days, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox13news.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTVT FOX 13, 3213 W. Kennedy Bld., Tampa, FL 33609 through April 6, 2017.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTVT FOX 13, 3213 W. Kennedy Bld., Tampa, FL 33609.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox13news.com.

18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.