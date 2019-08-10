< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'The Hunt' canceled by Universal following significant backlash

Posted Aug 10 2019 05:48PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Universal Pictures has canceled the September 27 release of the controversial movie "The Hunt," in the wake of significant backlash over the film that depicts privileged vacationers hunting "deplorables" for sport.

NBC's Universal Pictures, which shares parent company Comcast with NBC News and MSNBC, told Fox News on Wednesday that It could still be released at a later date or move to a streaming service.</p><p>The movie featured Betty Gilpin and Oscar-winner Hilary Swank, was written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof and directed by Craig Zobel.</p><p>It was billed as a satirical take on wealthy liberal thrill-seekers taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a "deeply rewarding" expedition that involves hunting down and killing designated humans.</p><p>Those designated humans being "MAGA types" as described by The Hollywood Reporter. "Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables," a character says, according to THR.</p><p>The term was originally coined by Hillary CIinton during the 2016 election as a derogatory reference to Trump supporters. The movie was reportedly going to be called, "Red State vs. Blue State," at first.</p><p>Variety reported on Saturday morning that Swank said she wouldn't discuss the film while at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. "No one's seen the film. You can't really have a conversation about it without understanding what it's about," she said.</p><p>On Friday, President Trump slammed Hollywood and presumably the movie.</p><p>"Hollywood, I don't call them the elites. I think the elites are the people they go after in many cases. But Hollywood is really terrible," he said.</p><p>"What they're doing, with the kind of movie they're putting out, it's actually very dangerous for our country. 