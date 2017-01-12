Bon Jovi holding contest to choose opening act

- Bon Jovi will be touring nationwide this year starting in February, and the band has come up with an interesting way to pick their opening acts.

Ever dream of being a rock star? Of playing on the same stage as rock n roll legends? Imagine playing your music for thousands of screaming fans?

Bon Jovi is offering that chance to artists nationwide.

They are asking people to submit audition videos for a chance to open up for Bon Jovi during their 2017 nationwide "This House is Not For Sale" tour.

One band or artist will be selected for each tour date.

And, yes-- there are local tour dates. They will be coming to Tampa on February 14, and Sunrise on February 12.

As of Thursday morning, there were only two submission videos for the Sunrise date and four for the Tampa date.

The contest began on Tuesday, January 10, and the last day to submit your video is Wednesday, January 18.

Visit www.bonjovi.com/2017-opening-act-contest for more information and to enter.