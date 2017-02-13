Joy Villa's 'Great Again' Grammys dress boosts album sales

Singer Joy Villa attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer Joy Villa attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

- The attention-grabbing "Make America Great Again" dress Joy Villa wore at the Grammys appears to have led to a bump in sales for her music.

Villa's 2014 album, "I Make the Static," was leading Amazon's top paid albums chart over albums from Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

The use of President Donald Trump's campaign slogan on the dress she wore Sunday drew a strong reaction from Trump supporters and critics on social media.

Villa explained her decision to wear the dress in an Instagram post, writing "You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don't." She added, "agree to disagree."

"I am 100 percent a Trump supporter. I believe in his message, I believe he will run this country like he runs his life, successfully," Villa told Fox News. "I stand as a proud American and I stand for a unified America that is tolerant of each other no matter who we voted for. I stand behind our President because that's the American thing to do. I believe in love, above all."

Villa has a history of eye-popping outfits to the awards. In 2015, she showed up in a dress made entirely of recycled material.

