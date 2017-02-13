Geena Davis: 'Keep breaking barriers'

- Actress Geena Davis has been around Hollywood since the 1980's. A lot has changed in that time, but there's one thing she said hasn't.

"The ratio of female to male characters has been virtually the same since 1946," she said. "I noticed when my daughter was a toddler there seemed to be far fewer female characters than male characters."

The trend continues even now, with studies showing women make up only 34 percent of major characters just last year.

Davis, who spoke at the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series in Sarasota, said it's important to have good roles for women because movies can have a lasting impact on people's lives.

One of Davis' best known roles was playing Dottie Hinson in 'A League of Their Own' -- the movie about an all-women's baseball team during World War II.

She said she's constantly amazed that, even after 25 years, the movie continues to inspire girls and young women.

"I had no idea the reaction that movie was going to get or that it would live so long," she offered. "It just shows the power of film. That was a forgotten chapter in our history. I don't think anybody was going to really remember that."

Sue Zippay was a founding member of the real life team inspired by the movie. She's planning to open a women in sports museum in Sarasota.

"I'd like to see the history of women's sports, from way back whenever to present day," said Zippay last October.

It's something the actress whole-heartedly supports.

"I'm going to come back for that," Davis said.

Davis wants to see women continue to break barriers -- whether it's in Hollywood or in sports or anywhere they wish to achieve.

"It's going to take people deciding to very consciously do something about it," she added.