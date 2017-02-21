David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to 'enjoy life'

- Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy says he's struggling with memory loss.

The 66-year-old actor, best recognized as heartthrob Keith Partridge on the 1970s series “The Partridge Family,” has admitted to PEOPLE Magazine he is faced with the neurological disease, dementia.

The 66-year-old actor-singer tells People magazine his family has a history of dementia and he had sensed "this was coming." He says for now he wants to stay focused and "enjoy life."

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He's the stepson of actress and fellow "Partridge Family" star Shirley Jones.

The news came just days after Cassidy struggled to remember lyrics to songs he had been singing for nearly 50 years before falling off the stage during a southern California show on Saturday. At that same concert, Cassidy told the crowd he was retiring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.