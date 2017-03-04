New 'Beauty and the Beast' movie contains Disney's first-ever interracial kiss, says director

HOLLYWOOD (Fox 32 News) - The upcoming Disney movie "Beauty and the Beast" includes Disney's first-ever and second-ever interracial kiss, said the director.



The movie is a live-action remake of the popular cartoon. In this new version, Cadenza (played by Stanley Tucci) kisses Madame de Garderobe (Audra McDonald). Plumette (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) also get in a smooch.



"I didn't give it a second thought, then at the preview, the [Disney] chairman told me that it was the first and second interracial kiss in a Disney movie," director Bill Condon told BBC Radio. "That shocked me. I was surprised it hadn't happened before.... and they [Disney] were excited by that."



Buzzfeed News reports that is not exactly true; the website reported that there was an interracial kiss in the 2002 Disney movie "Snow Dogs" starring Cuba Gooding Jr.