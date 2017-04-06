Get ready for 14 'Transformers' Sequel Entertainment Get ready for 14 'Transformers' Sequel If you're a fan of the Transformers franchise, then you are in for a good 20 to 30 years!

Director Michael Bay has revealed there are currently up to 14 (FOURTEEEN!!!) ideas floating around that could be turned into future chapters of the sci-fi blockbuster. Lawd have mercy!

“There are 14 stories written and there’s good stuff. I would like to do one of them though… A Transformers spinoff,” Bay told MTV.

With four successful films released in the last decade and the fifth set to come out this summer, Paramount is obviously in no rush to terminate the franchise anytime soon.

In addition, the studio is giving popular Autobot character Bumblebee its own spinoff in 2018.

But up next, Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel and Tyrese Gibson return for Transformers: The Last Knight, which hits theaters on June 23.