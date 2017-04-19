Chris Brown must return $30k fee, Tampa club says

- A Tampa club wants performer Chris Brown to give back the $30k it paid because he bailed on his appearance after allegedly punching the club's photographer.

Sources with Club AJA tell TMZ that Brown was hired to perform for an hour but stayed only five minutes.

TMZ broke the story -- Brown and his entourage got into an all-out brawl after the singer became enraged photos were being snapped. The photog was adamant he was just taking crowd shots.

The Channelside club concedes Brown could have left and kept the money if he felt unsafe, but the club says he started the fight so he couldn't have been that scared.

TMZ reports AJA has reached out to Brown’s camp for the cash, but so far has gotten no word back.

