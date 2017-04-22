'Happy Days' star Erin Moran dead at 56

Actress Marion Ross, center joined by director Garry Marshall, left and fellow "Happy Days" cast members Tom Bosley, Erin Moran, Henry Winkler and Anson Williams July 12, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
By: Associated Press

Posted:Apr 22 2017 08:54PM EDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 10:30PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.

Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. She was 56 and the cause of death has not been determined.

Moran had endured numerous struggles in recent years.

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s.

She would later appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."

