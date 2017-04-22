What's behind the clues at Escape FLA? Entertainment What's behind the clues at Escape FLA? The owner of Escape FLA gives us an inside look at how the new entertainment craze works.

Escape room-style games are popping up across the U.S. and the Bay Area is no exception.

Each escape room game has a theme. Right now, Escape FLA's theme is Las Vegas Hangover.

In an escape room, groups of players are given an overview of the scenario. Then they're "locked" into a room and have to discover the clues that will lead them to their freedom.

Escape room employees give the players tips along the way, and make sure participants don't become stuck.

Escape rooms are usually set up like a scavenger hunt, with one clue leading to the next.

Escape FLA is located at 2480 East Bay Drive #21 in Largo. Find out how to play at http://www.escapefla.com/