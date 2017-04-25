'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal accident

Courtesy: Buchanan County Jail
Courtesy: Buchanan County Jail

Posted:Apr 25 2017 10:54AM EDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 10:54AM EDT

“Bachelor” star Chris Soules was arrested on Monday following a fatal accident and is currently in custody at the Buchanan County Jail in Iowa, Fox News has learned.
Soules, 35, was taken in for “leaving the scene of an accident – a death-related accident,” an official with the jail told us.

“A death occurred,” the official added.

According to TMZ, the reality star was driving a vehicle that rear-ended a tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer reportedly died at the hospital following the crash after the vehicle was sent into a ditch.

Read more at FoxNews.com...

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories