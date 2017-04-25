'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal accident

“Bachelor” star Chris Soules was arrested on Monday following a fatal accident and is currently in custody at the Buchanan County Jail in Iowa, Fox News has learned.

Soules, 35, was taken in for “leaving the scene of an accident – a death-related accident,” an official with the jail told us.

“A death occurred,” the official added.

According to TMZ, the reality star was driving a vehicle that rear-ended a tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer reportedly died at the hospital following the crash after the vehicle was sent into a ditch.

