Miley Cyrus responds to Hip-Hop backlash Entertainment Miley Cyrus responds to Hip-Hop backlash Miley Cyrus is taking a wrecking ball to her controversial ramblings about rap music.

In an interview with Billboard, the former twerking sensation voiced how she’s not into hip-hop anymore because of what she claimed were overtly sexual and vulgar lyrics.

But after getting backlash for having previously co-opting the scene for her own gain, the 24-year-old cautiously walked back those comments in an Instagram post.

“When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & a lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap).”

Catch your breath, there’s more.

“I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist without borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE…. Laugh…. Live fully…. to be there for one another… to unify, and to fight for what’s right (human, animal, or environmental) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon!”