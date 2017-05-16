Hackers threaten release of Disney movie

(FOX 13) - Pirates are targeting Walt Disney - and not the Caribbean variety.

Disney CEO Robert Iger says hackers are threatening to release an upcoming movie online unless Disney pays a ransom.

Iger delivered the news Monday at a town hall for ABC employees in New York City where the topic of piracy came up.

A source says Iger did not say what the movie was, but Disney would not pay the ransom.

Disney has two big-budget movies due out this summer - 'pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' and 'Cars 3.'

Shares of Walt Disney company are up nearly five percent so far this year.

