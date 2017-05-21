Disneyland turns away hundreds of customers

- Hundreds of people were turned away at Disneyland on Saturday and the problem could continue Sunday.



The park has a maximum capacity and it was hit.



This weekend is the last chance for 'Southern California Resident' passholders to get into the park before the summer blackout dates.



At one point there was a 3-hour wait for rides like space mountain and splash mountain.



Guests could still be turned away again today as people try and get in their Disney fix before blackout dates.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.