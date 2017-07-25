Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dead at 90

Posted: Jul 25 2017 01:19PM EDT

Updated: Jul 25 2017 01:32PM EDT

FOX NEWS - Barbara Sinatra, the wife of late-singer Frank Sinatra, died Tuesday morning at her Rancho Mirage, California, home, a family spokesman told Fox News. She was 90.

The Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center director John Thoresen told Fox News Sinatra died of natural causes, and she was "comfortable surrounded by family and friends" at the time of her death.

She is survived by her son Robert Oliver Marx, his wife Hillary Roberts and her granddaughter Carina Blakeley Marx.

