Do married people have better sex?

- Get hitched quick. Apparently, married people have the best sex!

Couples expert Esther Perel explained at a recent Goop Wellness Summit that your sex life "doesn’t end when you take your vows. This is when the story starts.”

Perel commented that since marriage takes away the spontaneity of sex, it becomes a “creative enterprise.” She says the sex between a married couple "demands focus and attention," and "once you take ownership then you begin to create a valuable connection.”

You've probably heard of Esther from her famous Ted Talk on infidelity.

Basically, she knows what she's talking about.

Do you agree with Esther that sex is better when married?