Bethenny Frankel gets frank about parenting

- Bethenny Frankel says parenting is puppy love!

Bethenny Frankel opened up about parenting to People Magazine.

“Kids are like dogs. They have to know where the wee-wee pad is. This is where you pee and this is where you don’t pee.’ ”

The Real Housewife also went on to explain that her 7-year-old daughter, Bryn, whose father is Jason Hoppy, doesn’t have a nanny.

“I’m proud that I don’t have a nanny and that when I am with my daughter, I’m 100 percent with her so when I work, I work. And when I’m with my child, I’m with my child,” she explains. “I spend a lot of intense time alone with my kid.”

Also, we already know who may be on the Real Housewives of New York in twenty years as well as running the Skinnygirl business.

“My daughter’s extremely strong-willed and sassy and funny, and likes to beat a joke into the ground, which makes me realize that’s my kid.”