Country music star Glen Campbell dies at 81

- Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell died Tuesday morning after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 81.

A source close to his family told TMZ the singer died around 10 a.m. Tuesday in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Campbell released more than 70 albums and had a series of hits including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Country Boy” and his best-selling single, “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

His family released the following statement:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Campbell's wife, Kim, and daughter, Ashley, were on Good Day LA in June to discuss the singer's farewell album "Adiós" and shared with us their favorite Glen Campbell song.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.