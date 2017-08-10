Snoop Dogg is in the doghouse with some UFC fighters

Posted: Aug 10 2017 01:45PM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 01:45PM EDT

LOS ANGELES - Snoop Dogg is now a UFC commentator, but not everyone appreciates his UFC commentary.

 

Snoop Dogg and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber have a series on UFC Fight Pass during “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” but his recents comments about the Jon Jones – Daniel Cormier fight have got him in some hot water with other fighters.

 

Snoop told TMZ:

“You see what [Jones] did to DC? He had him crying like a b****. You shouldn’t have been talking all that s*** when he was on suspension. Never talk about a man when he’s down; you wanna pick him up when he’s down.”

Al laquinta, an MMA fighter, took to Twitter to express his distaste.

Snoop better be careful because it doesn’t look like a rap battle could solve this one!

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Snoop Dogg is in the doghouse with some UFC fighters
  • Disney apps spying on children, lawsuit claims
  • Calvin Harris is the world's highest-paid DJ
  • Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
  • Kanye West and Jay-Z's feud is now a movie
  • Bethenny Frankel gets frank about parenting
  • Do married people have better sex?
  • Humans will soon be having conversations with dogs
  • Hulk Hogan's new job as a locksmith
  • Where does John Turturro Keep His Awards?