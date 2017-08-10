Snoop Dogg is in the doghouse with some UFC fighters

- Snoop Dogg is now a UFC commentator, but not everyone appreciates his UFC commentary.

Snoop Dogg and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber have a series on UFC Fight Pass during “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” but his recents comments about the Jon Jones – Daniel Cormier fight have got him in some hot water with other fighters.

Snoop told TMZ:

“You see what [Jones] did to DC? He had him crying like a b****. You shouldn’t have been talking all that s*** when he was on suspension. Never talk about a man when he’s down; you wanna pick him up when he’s down.”

Al laquinta, an MMA fighter, took to Twitter to express his distaste.

Snoop better be careful because it doesn’t look like a rap battle could solve this one!