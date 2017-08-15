This is the role Leo DiCaprio was born to play

LOS ANGELES - Leo is about to play Leo!

 

Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing Leonardo Da Vinci in an upcoming film. While there is no doubt Leo DiCaprio will be amazing in this role, Da Vinci is actually DiCaprio’s namesake. Vanity Fair reported:

 

“His mother reportedly settled on the name after looking at a Da Vinci painting in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy in 1974, and feeling baby Leo kick in the womb.”

The movie is based on the upcoming book by Walter Isaacson that is set to be released in October. Walter Isaacson wrote the book about Steve Jobs that Aaron Sorkin later used as a basis for his biopic.

 

Time for another Oscar, Leo?

