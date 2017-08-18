The queen of pop slips from her throne

Posted: Aug 18 2017 02:01PM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 02:01PM EDT

LOS ANGELES - Madonna’s age may be starting to show!

 

The Queen celebrated her 59th birthday this past Wednesday, August 16th, and to mark the occasion she sang her own song “B-Day” on Instagram. It’s cute until you realize she forgets the words to her own song!

 

Who can blame her? When you’re the Queen of Pop, it’s hard to remember ALL your hits!

 

Madonna rang in another year of life in Italy and threw herself a gypsy-themed birthday party.

59 never looked so good and so fun.

