Eva Longoria is our bikini inspiration

- It’s bikini season all year long for Eva Longoria! Warning: You’re about to go to work in your bikini after you hear what Eva Longoria has to say. Warning Part 2: Don’t do that. You’ll end up in HR….

She opened up about the summer season to Extra:

“In the summer, I live in a bikini, even if I’m not bikini-ready. I’m wearing it, and I’m in love — I already have my man, I don’t have to be skinny.”

Yes, girl! Eva is married to José Bastón since 2016. He is the President of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America.

Eva could care less about what the media has to say about her weight and would rather live her best life.

“It all kind of just rolls off — I’d rather enjoy my wine.”

Um, goals much? And, she’s not afraid to spread some advice on how to take the right bikini picture!

Happiness looks good on you girl, and I think we just found ourselves a new girl crush.