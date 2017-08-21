Ne-Yo declares beef with... beef?

Posted: Aug 21 2017 04:19PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 04:19PM EDT

LOS ANGELES - After watching the Netflix documentary What The Health, Ne-Yo has turned vegan.

What the Health is a documentary that uncovers some truths about the meat and dairy industry and the possibility that a vegan lifestyle can reverse chronic diseases.

Ne-Yo posted a video on his Facebook page at the grocery store and admitted: “I need y’all to send me some vegan recipes and stuff that I can actually eat ‘cause I’m in the grocery store lost.”

 

He jokes about how hard it’s going to be to make the transition in Atlanta saying “they fry water in Atlanta.” However, he’s determined to make the life change.

 

“I ain’t messing with that meat no more. Sorry, I can’t. After watching that. Can’t do it. It’s really a little mind-blowing at how blissfully ignorant I was for so long… I was absolutely not anticipating this vegan thing. I am anticipating the end result. I’m not really a fruit and vegetables person. I never have been. But if it means adding some years to my life…”

Our very own Porsha Williams had the same experience! Who is here for the Porsha Williams and Ne-Yo cooking club?

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Ne-Yo declares beef with... beef?
  • Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
  • Eva Longoria is our bikini inspiration
  • The queen of pop slips from her throne
  • Turn around! Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse
  • This is the role Leo DiCaprio was born to play
  • The royal family has a strict travel diet
  • Snoop Dogg is in the doghouse with some UFC fighters
  • Disney apps spying on children, lawsuit claims
  • Calvin Harris is the world's highest-paid DJ