Could a statue of Missy Elliott replace a confederate monument?

- No misdemeanors here, a petition has been started for Missy Misdemeanor Elliott to replace the Confederate Monument!

Change.org is home to the petition to change the Confederate Monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth Virginia. Missy Elliott is the perfect replacement because she is a Portsmouth native and as Change.org notes, a classic tale of a Portsmouth gal who rose to the top.

“Before she was “Missy Misdemeanor” she was Melissa Arnette Elliott, born on July 1, 1971 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Hailing from humble beginnings as the only child of a power company dispatcher and a welder at Portsmouth’s lauded naval shipyard, she rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30-million albums sold. All this without even once owning a slave.”

The petition is near its goal of 35,000 supporters with over 25,000 supporters already. The petition notes:

“Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it? I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it.”

Missy Elliott who is known for shouting out those who show her love tweeted our her appreciation for the petition.

Will you “Get Ur Freak On” and sign the petition?