Casting now open for role of Ralphie in 'A Christmas Story' live

- Know a budding young star who's ready for their primetime debut? Talent agents are looking for someone to fill the role of Ralphie Parker in a live, three-hour musical rendition of "A Christmas Story" airing in December on local FOX stations around the country.

In case you're not familiar, Ralphie is a bright, but not precocious nine-year-old boy whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas.

If you know a 9- to 12-year-old who would make a perfect Ralphie, let their parents know they don't even have to leave the house to audition.

Casting agents say candidates should express strong singing and dancing capabilities. As part of the audition, candidates should submit a video performing the original songs “Red Ryder BB Gun” and “Before the Old Man” at the website http://castittalent.com/A_Christmas_Story

The three-hour live musical of "A Christmas Story" will air Sunday, December 17 on FOX stations around the country, but if you want the role of Ralphie, you only have until August 29 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time to submit your audition.

Adding to the excitement of the live musical event is Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph playing Ralphie's mother.