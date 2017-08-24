Report: Actor Jay Thomas loses cancer battle

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 24 2017 02:54PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24 2017 03:08PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 13) - Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Jay Thomas, who starred everything from 'Mork & Mindy' to 'Mr. Holland's Opus,' died at the age of 69, the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas has been battling cancer, the paper reported, citing Thomas' longtime friend and agent.

Thomas won an Emmy award for his recurring guest role as a sportscaster on 'Murphy Brown,' but also starred as Rhea Perlman's TV husband on 'Cheers.'   

More recently, he was the host of the Jay Thomas Show on Sirius XM Radio.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Report: Actor Jay Thomas loses cancer battle
  • Is Floyd feeling too confident about McGregor?
  • Casting now open for role of Ralphie in 'A Christmas Story' live
  • Could a statue of Missy Elliott replace a confederate monument?
  • Ne-Yo declares beef with... beef?
  • Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
  • Eva Longoria is our bikini inspiration
  • The queen of pop slips from her throne
  • Turn around! Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse
  • This is the role Leo DiCaprio was born to play