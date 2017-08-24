Report: Actor Jay Thomas loses cancer battle

- Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Jay Thomas, who starred everything from 'Mork & Mindy' to 'Mr. Holland's Opus,' died at the age of 69, the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas has been battling cancer, the paper reported, citing Thomas' longtime friend and agent.

Thomas won an Emmy award for his recurring guest role as a sportscaster on 'Murphy Brown,' but also starred as Rhea Perlman's TV husband on 'Cheers.'

More recently, he was the host of the Jay Thomas Show on Sirius XM Radio.