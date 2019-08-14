< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Busch Gardens announces new scares for 20th anniversary of Howl-O-Scream url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/busch%20gardens%20howl-o-scream%201_1565812782489.jpg_7592740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423790127-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Busch Gardens) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/busch%20gardens%20howl-o-scream%201_1565812782489.jpg_7592740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423790127-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="busch gardens howl-o-scream 1_1565812782489.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/busch%20gardens%20howl-o-scream%202_1565812782628.jpg_7592741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423790127-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="busch gardens howl-o-scream 2_1565812782628.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-423790127-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/busch%20gardens%20howl-o-scream%201_1565812782489.jpg_7592740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Busch Gardens)" title="busch gardens howl-o-scream 1_1565812782489.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Busch Gardens)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/busch%20gardens%20howl-o-scream%202_1565812782628.jpg_7592741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Busch Gardens)" title="busch gardens howl-o-scream 2_1565812782628.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Busch Gardens)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 14 2019 04:06PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Get ready for all new frights as ghosts and goblins take over Busch Gardens.</p><p>The theme park announced a new haunted house and several new scare zones to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Howl-O-Scream.</p><p>The newest haunted house is called "The Residence," where there's more to the family that lives there than meets the eye.</p><p>"Enter the pristine home of the picture perfect suburban Clark family, but beware of unseen horrors -- once you're invited in, you may never make your way out," visitors are warned. Here, guests will have the opportunity to climb into a coffin to "get a feel for the nightlife of the undead."</p><p>Howl-O-Scream runs for 22 select nights, starting September 20 through November 2. It is a separately ticketed event with single-night tickets starting at $39.99. More Entertainment Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Peter Fonda, Hollywood icon and younger brother of Jane Fonda has reportedly passed away." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h4> </div> <div Actor Peter Fonda, Hollywood icon and younger brother of Jane Fonda has reportedly passed away.

Fonda's family told People Magazine that the actor died after suffering respiratory failure from complications with lung cancer.

"In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts," the family said in a statement. "As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy." "As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/swedish-court-finds-american-rapper-a-ap-rocky-guilty-of-assault" title="Swedish court finds American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault" data-articleId="423723145" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/GettyImages-1137221743_1565785408511_7591841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/GettyImages-1137221743_1565785408511_7591841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/GettyImages-1137221743_1565785408511_7591841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/GettyImages-1137221743_1565785408511_7591841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/GettyImages-1137221743_1565785408511_7591841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 13: A$AP Rocky performs at the MARQUEE Singapore grand opening celebration on April 13, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for MARQUEE Singapore)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers' two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court. She said she didn't feel like it was something she wanted to do, but then Perry's death happened.

"Then we all lost somebody very close to us," Doherty said. "Luke was incredibly, incredibly important to me. And I think it was definitely a pivotal moment I've took another view of the reboot and of what was a good way for me to honor somebody that I love. And it just felt like the right thing to do." Most Recent https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Still0817_00000_1566057817078_7599833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Still0817_00000_1566057817078_7599833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Still0817_00000_1566057817078_7599833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FHP: Man, teenager fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Palmetto</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-come-to-honor-el-paso-victim-after-public-invited-to-funeral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Well&#x20;wishers&#x20;stand&#x20;in&#x20;line&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;their&#x20;respects&#x20;to&#x20;Margie&#x20;Reckard&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x2e;&#x20;Her&#x20;husband&#x2c;&#x20;Antonio&#x20;Basco&#x2c;&#x20;invited&#x20;the&#x20;public&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;memorial&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;honor&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sandy&#x20;Huffaker&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited to funeral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/teacher-s-rejection-of-student-s-gender-identity-prompts-training" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida teacher's rejection of student's gender identity prompts training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-temporarily-paralyzed-by-rare-disorder-during-vacation-in-clearwater-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Toddler_develops_rare_disorder_during_va_2_7599256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Toddler_develops_rare_disorder_during_va_2_7599256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Toddler_develops_rare_disorder_during_va_2_7599256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Toddler_develops_rare_disorder_during_va_2_7599256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Toddler_develops_rare_disorder_during_va_2_7599256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler temporarily paralyzed by rare disorder during vacation in Clearwater Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-rescued-from-i-275-getting-second-chance-at-life" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog rescued from I-275 getting second chance at life</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 