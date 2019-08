- Get ready for all new frights as ghosts and goblins take over Busch Gardens.

The theme park announced a new haunted house and several new scare zones to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Howl-O-Scream.

The newest haunted house is called "The Residence," where there's more to the family that lives there than meets the eye.

"Enter the pristine home of the picture perfect suburban Clark family, but beware of unseen horrors -- once you're invited in, you may never make your way out," visitors are warned. "Don't let yourselves become the next sacrifice in their sinister devotion."

Also new for 2019, Howl-O-Scream will feature nine scare zones throughout the park, including three new areas sure to terrify thrill-seekers:

-"First Fear" will feature the horrors of Howl-O-Scream's haunted past, including Dr. Livingsdoom, Trickster and the vampires from the House of Vayne.

-"Little Nightmares" will take visitors on a creepy walk down memory lane, featuring papier-mâché masks and homemade costumes that are sure to haunt your dreams.

-"Carpe Noctem" is an immersive zone set in a gothic Romanian cemetery, featuring the "triumphant screams of vampires and the sobbing moans of their victims." Here, guests will have the opportunity to climb into a coffin to "get a feel for the nightlife of the undead."

Howl-O-Scream runs for 22 select nights, starting September 20 through November 2. It is a separately ticketed event with single-night tickets starting at $39.99. Unlimited admission for all 22 nights of Howl-O-Scream start at $79.99.

LINK: For more information, visit the Howl-O-Scream website.