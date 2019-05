- When you think of celebrity power couples, the Clooneys are probably at the top of that list.

Now, actor George Clooney and his wife, celebrated human rights attorney Amal Clooney, are inviting one lucky couple to join them on a double date.

It's part of a contest hosted by Omaze and includes flights and hotel accommodations, plus an invitation to join the Clooneys at their Lake Como, Italy home for lunch and the chance to share a toast with the superstar couple.

Proceeds from the contest go to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization fighting to expose human rights violations around the world and protect vulnerable communities.

Anyone can enter on omaze.com now through July 14.

Continue reading below

FOX 13 News reported on this story from Tampa, Florida.