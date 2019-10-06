< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431489071" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431489071" data-article-version="1.0">Comedian Rip Taylor dead at age 84</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-431489071" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Comedian Rip Taylor dead at age 84&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic&nbsp;via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431489071-431489046" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic&nbsp;via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/entertainment/comedian-rip-taylor-dead-at-age-84">City News Service </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431489071").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431489071").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431489071" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (FOX 11)</strong> - Comedian Rip Taylor died Sunday in Beverly Hills at the age of 84, his publicist announced.</p><p>Taylor died at 1:59 p.m., publicist Harlan Boll said. No cause of death was given.</p><p>Taylor was one of television's most recognizable personalities from the 1960s through the 1980s, thanks to appearances on "The Gong Show," "The Tonight Show," "Password," talk shows with Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas and David Letterman and the coveted center square on "Hollywood Squares."</p><p>He was known for his colorful clothing and high-energy entrances, in which he would emerge onstage flinging confetti and exhorting the audience.</p><p>Born Charles Elmer Taylor on Jan. 13, 1935, in Washington, D.C., Taylor served in the armed forces during the Korean War. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Entertainment" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401409" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/wwe-performance-center-superstars-rise-in-orlando" title="WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando" data-articleId="431343565" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_superstars_rise_in_Orlando_0_7688353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_superstars_rise_in_Orlando_0_7688353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_superstars_rise_in_Orlando_0_7688353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_superstars_rise_in_Orlando_0_7688353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_superstars_rise_in_Orlando_0_7688353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars.</p><p>More than 100 prospects from across the globe take bumps, hits, and slams, and keep coming back for more inside the center's rings.</p><p>"I'm looking for a superstar who is, first and foremost, athletic. Who is strong, both mentally and physically, and has the ‘it' factor," explained head trainer and former wrestler Matt Bloom. "Are they the type of person that, if you're at a party and they walk in the room, you're like, 'Who is that?'"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/wwe-heavy-hitters-train-in-orlando-for-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-13" title="WWE heavy-hitters train in Orlando for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX 13" data-articleId="431320097" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_Friday_Night_SmackDown_Orlando_train_0_7687810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_Friday_Night_SmackDown_Orlando_train_0_7687810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_Friday_Night_SmackDown_Orlando_train_0_7687810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_Friday_Night_SmackDown_Orlando_train_0_7687810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_Friday_Night_SmackDown_Orlando_train_0_7687810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Entertainment powerhouses WWE and FOX have joined forces to bring Friday Night SmackDown to FOX 13. This is the first time SmackDown has been on network TV in a decade." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE heavy-hitters train in Orlando for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX 13</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Entertainment powerhouses WWE and FOX have joined forces to bring Friday Night SmackDown to FOX 13. This is the first time SmackDown has been on network TV in a decade.</p><p>FOX 13 was recently granted a rare sneak-peek behind the curtains at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.</p><p>The state-of-the-art facility is where many WWE superstars get their start and it's where FOX 13’s Josh Cascio interviewed WWE legend Triple H. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/diahann-carroll-pioneering-oscar-nominated-actress-dies-at-84" title="Diahann Carroll, pioneering Oscar-nominated actress, dies at 84" data-articleId="431291647" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Pioneering_actress_Diahann_Carroll_dies_0_7687375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Pioneering_actress_Diahann_Carroll_dies_0_7687375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Pioneering_actress_Diahann_Carroll_dies_0_7687375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Pioneering_actress_Diahann_Carroll_dies_0_7687375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Pioneering_actress_Diahann_Carroll_dies_0_7687375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carroll's daughter, Susan Kay, said her mother died Friday in Los Angeles of cancer. She was 84." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Diahann Carroll, pioneering Oscar-nominated actress, dies at 84</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nekesa Mumbi Moody </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 12:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Diahann Carroll, the Oscar-nominated actress and singer who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as "Julia," has died. She was 84.</p><p>Carroll's daughter, Susan Kay, told The Associated Press her mother died Friday in Los Angeles of cancer.</p><p>During her long career, Carroll earned a Tony Award for the musical "No Strings" and an Academy Award nomination for "Claudine."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 